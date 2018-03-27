Azerbaijan toughening responsibility with regard to compulsory medical insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is toughening the conditions of responsibility in connection with the classification of the organization of compulsory medical insurance and the health insurance system.

To this end, the President of Azerbaijan submitted to the country’s parliament a proposal to amend the Law “On medical insurance,” APA reports.

Under the proposed amendment to Article 12 of the law, it is offered calling the organization of compulsory medical insurance not a state body, but a structure.

Article 16 (Liability of the Parties in the Health Insurance System) of the law is amended as follows: “Refusal to conclude a compulsory health insurance contract, concealment or deduction of amounts for calculation of insurance premiums by entities, institutions and organizations irrespective of the form of ownership, shall be subject to administrative liability in cases provided by the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

The current version of the paragraph is as follows: “Financial sanctions are applied by relevant executive power body in the manner prescribed by law against entities, institutions and organizations irrespective of the form of ownership for refusal to conclude a compulsory health insurance contract, concealment or deduction of amounts for calculation of insurance premiums, violation of payment terms. The payment of the penalty does not relieve the right to remove the violation.”

The bill will be tabled at the parliament’s plenary session scheduled for April 3.

News.Az

