Azerbaijan toughens fight against use of doping in sport

Azerbaijan will toughen punishment for the use of doping in sport.

As reported by Oxu.Az, chairman of the Milli Majlis Youth and Sports Committee Fuad Muradov made the due statement at a meeting of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis on January 26.

The chairman of the committee said, in this connection, the law "On combating the use of means or methods of doping in sport" should be expanded:

"There is a common package of proposals. This includes changes to the Administrative and Criminal Codes. This issue is included in the plan of legislative work of the spring session of the Youth and Sports Committee," Muradov said.

