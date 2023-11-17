Azerbaijan Trade House opens in Chinese city of Xi’an

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Trade House has opened in Xi’an, the capital of China's Shaanxi Province, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov, Director of Foreign Affairs Office of Xi’an Municipal People's Government Qiang Sheng and others said that the opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House in the city of Xi’an has a symbolic meaning.

It was noted that the city of Xi’an is the starting point of the ancient Silk Road in China, and Azerbaijan has historically been an important country on the Silk Road. Nowadays, several freight train routes from China to Europe pass through Azerbaijan.

The speakers mentioned that that the Belt and Road initiative brought Azerbaijan and Shaanxi province closer to each other through trade, transport, and cultural exchange, adding that the opening a trade house is a clear example of this.

Located in the commercial zone of the city, with an area of 600 square meters, the trade house displays various products highlighting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, economic opportunities and investment environment. The trade house offers Chinese consumers products manufactured under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, including tea, fruit juices, compotes, various cosmetic products, wine and brandy, other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as canned goods.

This is Azerbaijan's 5th trade house opened in China. Another 4 trade houses operate in the Chinese cities of Qingdao, Zhangjiajie, Chengdu and the capital city of Beijing.

