Azerbaijan Trade House to open in Warsaw

Azerbaijan’s Trade House is expected to open in Warsaw, Poland current year, AzerTag reports. 

At present, repair and preparation work have been underway.

Azerbaijani products as well as the country’s tourism and investment opportunities will be demonstrated at the Trade House.

