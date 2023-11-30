Azerbaijan transports 55 bcm of gas to Türkiye, Europe through TANAP in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan transported 55 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye and Europe through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) until the end of November this year, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

On November 30, 2019, the Ipsala settlement of Edirne province of Turkey hosted the opening ceremony of the part of TANAP connecting to Europe.

The 1,850-kilometer TANAP pipeline passes through the territory of Türkiye and delivers gas extracted from the "Shahdeniz-2" gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Turkish and European consumers. With a maximum annual transmission capacity of 31 billion cubic meters, TANAP connects to the South Caucasus Pipeline on the Türkiye-Georgia border, and to the TAP gas pipeline on the Türkiye-Greece border.

