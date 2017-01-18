Azerbaijan transports 6 bcm of Shahdeniz gas to Georgia, 44 bcm to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight wells in Shahdeniz field produce 29.5 million cubic meters of gas and 6,500 tonnes of condensate on average per day, SOCAR first Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said in his interview to Respublika newspaper.

According to him, Shahdeniz field has produced 78.4 billion cubic meters of gas and 19.6 million tonnes of condensate since the beginning of the development: “Till January 1, 2017, 5.9 billion cubic meters of Shahdeniz gas have been transported to Georgia, 43.8 billion cubic meters to Turkey via South Caucasus Pipeline. Currently, this pipeline transports 4 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia, 18.5 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey per day. In 2016, Azerbaijan produced over 41 million tonnes of oil and 29.4 billion cubic meters of gas. Of this, 7.5 million tonnes of oil and 6.3 billion cubic meters of gas were produced by SOCAR. Azerbaijan International Operation Company and Shahdeniz consortiums produced 33.5 million tonnes of oil and 23.1 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016”, he said.

