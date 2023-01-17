Azerbaijan, Tunisia discuss prospects of energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Tunisia’s Minister of Mining and Energy Neila Gonji in the United Arab Emirates to discuss cooperation between the two countries regarding the supply of crude oil and renewable energy, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

It was noted that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and the State Oil Company of Tunisia (STIR) have cooperated for more than ten years in the supply of crude oil and oil products from Azerbaijan.

The Tunisian minister expressed the need for high-quality Azerbaijani crude oil for oil processing in her country and her intention to continue cooperation between the respective companies of both countries in the oil supply.

The ministers discussed the energy policy aimed at diversifying of energy supply and the development of renewable energy in both countries.

Parviz Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan, a reliable exporter of oil and natural gas, plans to become a supplier of "clean energy."

"For this purpose, we are cooperating with international energy companies on 23 GW green energy projects. We continue our policy of prioritizing diversification in the energy security of ourselves and our partners," the minister added.

Minister Neila Gonji said that Tunisia is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan to exchange experience in regulating renewable energy and other energy issues.

News.Az