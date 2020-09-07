Azerbaijan, Turkey boost media relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev is visiting Istanbul.

The visit aims to establish a joint media platform between Azerbaijan and Turkey, exchange news, specialists, and opinions, as well as ensure the wider promotion of both countries worldwide through social media.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will hold meetings with Communications Director for Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun and heads of a number of state and media organizations.

The delegation includes the head of the information support sector of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Farhad Amirbayov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency Aslan Aslanov, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Ismat Sattarov, Executive Director of the Fund of State Support for Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company Rovshan Mammadov, Director General of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) Balakishi Gasimov.

The delegation is accompanied by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim and Consul General in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az