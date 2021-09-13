Azerbaijan, Turkey complete joint naval drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event dedicated to the completion of the exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish underwater offence and defense groups was held in the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

Speaking at the event, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov noted that the tasks assigned during the exercises were successfully and professionally carried out by the servicemen of the two fraternal countries, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Presenting honorary diplomas and valuable gifts to the distinguished servicemen, Rear Admiral Bakirov wished them greater success in the future service.

It should be noted that the main objective of joint exercises with the participation of the armies of the two fraternal countries was to improve the interoperability of the units during combat operations, to ensure coordination while carrying out special tasks, as well as to develop professionalism and unit management skills.

News.Az