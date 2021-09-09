Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint military drills in Lachin (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Agreement on Military Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, joint tactical live fire exercises continue in the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On the next day of the exercises, special forces fulfilled the tasks on conducting reconnaissance in difficult terrain, setting up ambushes on the roads, detecting and destroying sabotage groups in the area, as well as secretly approaching the imaginary enemy by overcoming various obstacles.

The special forces accomplished the assigned tasks with high professionalism.

