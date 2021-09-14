Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint military drills (PHOTO)

The joint military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey continue in Çanakkale Province, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"The joint exercises of Azerbaijani servicemen who are in Turkey within the framework of the “Brothers Brigade” project are underway at the command of the 18th Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Çanakkale," the ministry tweeted.

