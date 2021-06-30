Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint military drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey continue joint live-fire tactical exercises, dubbed "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

The exercises started in Baku June 28 in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Various combat-training tasks are fulfilled in the course of the exercises held with the aim of improving interoperability between the units of the armies of the two countries in conducting combat operations, developing the military decision-making skills of the commanders and their ability to control military units.

News.Az