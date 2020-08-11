Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkey continue large-scale military exercises (VIDEO)

The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises continues with the participation of units of the Land Forces.

During this stage, the units of the Land Forces worked out complex tactical elements, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.  

The units accomplished the tasks of repelling the imaginary enemy attack using the latest combat equipment.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

