Azerbaijan, Turkey continue "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises (VIDEO)

The flights of aircraft are carried out on the designated flight routes during the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces, held in Konya, Turkey.

In the course of the exercises, the experience gained in the Patriotic War is being analyzed along with the military pilots of the fraternal country and trained on various scenarios, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

According to the scenarios, military pilots carry out the tasks of climbing and descending, destruction of imaginary air and ground targets, complicated piloting and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

News.Az