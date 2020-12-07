Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss acquisition of COVID-19 vaccine – PHOTO

A delegation lead by Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan Ramin Bayramli held meetings at the Turkish Ministry of Health, TABIB informs.  

At a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Health of Turkey Emine Alp Mese, an exchange of views took place on the possibility of joint acquisition by the two countries of a vaccine against coronavirus, a vaccination strategy, including the definition of population groups that will be primarily vaccinated against the virus.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

