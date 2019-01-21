Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss cooperation in migration field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed cooperation in migration field, as Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov met the delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Ismail Cataklı who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.

According to State Migration Service, at the meeting Vusal Huseynov noted that thanks to the invaluable services of President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the relations between the fraternal countries are at the highest level.

Speaking about the importance of the agreement signed in 2013 on mutual labor activity between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey, Vusal Huseynov emphasized important steps that have taken to simplify the legislation, adoption of new draft laws providing for amendments in migration legislation, ensuring convenience of registration and residence of foreigners traveling to the country, enhancing the attractiveness of the country in tourism, ensuring transparency and supporting entrepreneurship development.

V.Huseynov also stressed a number of works done to implement the "Agreement on migration, readmission and simplification of mutual visits of citizens between the two countries", which was proposed by the Republic of Turkey.

In turn, Cataklı expressed his interest in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Turkish deputy minister also said the importance of implementing joint projects for the full enjoyment of the rights and obligations of the citizens of both countries in labor, labor migration, and efforts to further strengthen the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on future cooperation in the field of migration, protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens living in Turkey, the draft Memorandum of Understanding on migration cooperation between the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other issues.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Erkan Özoral and a number of embassy officials attended the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az