Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev on Monday met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, engineering and other fields. The successful development of cooperation between the armies of the two countries, based on friendly and fraternal relations was also stressed.

News.Az