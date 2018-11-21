Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minsiter, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yasar Guler, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The sides exchanged views on regional security aspects, cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical spheres, conducting joint military exercises, organizing mutual visits of military specialists and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

