Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for development of military co-op

The sides discussed main areas of military relations between the two countries

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" in Baku.



The aspects of regional security, the main areas of military relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as issues of interest are discussed during the meeting.

