Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for development of military-technical co-op

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by, Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar Company Selcuk Bayraktar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Turkish delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, the minister stressed that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is based on fraternal and friendly relations and is successfully developing and strengthening. Minister Hasanov highlighting the significant role of friendly ties between the heads of state in the development of relations between our countries stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

It was emphasized that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) produced by Baykar Company and are in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army have significantly strengthened our military capabilities. Due to the effective use of these UAVs during the Patriotic War, the enemy was seriously hit, as well as a large amount of the enemy’s manpower and military vehicles were destroyed.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

News.Az