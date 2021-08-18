Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for development of military-technical co-op

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Istanbul to participate in the International Defense Industry Fair IDEF-2021, met with Chief of the General Staff of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.  

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.


