Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for joint activities in PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), heads of the Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations Samad Seyidov and Ahmet Yıldız have discussed the coordinated activities of the two countries in the Council of Europe.

They hailed mutual support by Turkey and Azerbaijan in the organization, and stressed the importance of improving the coordination of joint activities.

The two exchanged views over the specific measures, plans and ideas to address threats to Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as the issues of national interest.

News.Az