Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for military co-op

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister for Personnel, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Department for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev met with Chie

Veliyev is on a visit to Turkey to take part in the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational and other fields, as well as the strengthening of friendly relations between the armies of the two countries, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reports.

Veliyev conveyed greetings of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the Azerbaijani General Staff, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov to Yasar Guler, and also thanked him for a warm reception.

News.Az

