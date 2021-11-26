Azerbaijan, Turkey expand cooperation in agricultural sphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of the projects within the framework of the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Program (FATP) Agreement signed in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in the field of strengthening food security in Azerbaijan, supporting measures in the field of agriculture and rural development, transfer of international best practices in this field continues successfully, said the country's Ministry of Agriculture, News.Az reports.

The WEP project, successfully implemented by the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency and the FAO under the FATP, targets women farmers and about 300 women beneficiaries in 12 districts to improve food security, develop socially inclusive rural areas and ensure sustainable livelihoods. In addition, the project "Increasing Agrarian Employment – AMAL," in which 30% of the beneficiaries are women, makes an essential contribution to more effective implementation of youth policy in the country, increasing their participation in the agricultural sector, the formation of a new generation of farmers, increasing youth education and employment.

According to the action plan of these projects, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency, the Agrarian Services Agency, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and the State Employment Agency of Azerbiajan, including the Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency, the Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Rural Women's Association and the Chairperson of the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association in Azerbaijan, the Head of the Agrarian Development Volunteers, as well as the project's beneficiary farmers participated in the study visit to Turkey.

The purpose of the study visit is to increase the employment of young people and women and the skills of rural women, develop requirement based skills, innovative methods of efficient use of existing land and water resources to increase agricultural production, both for rural women farmers and representatives of relevant government agencies, to get acquainted with modern technologies, best practices in start-ups and technical support for entrepreneurship in rural areas.

On the first day of the study visit, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Reform Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Osman Yildiz and Director of the Training and Promotion Department of the Ministry Mehmet Ergun discussed innovative projects implemented in both Azerbaijan and Turkey, promotion and application of innovations in the agricultural sector, development of agrarian startups. They also exchanged views on opportunities for future activities to increase productivity in the agrarian sector and improve agrarian management using innovative methods and digital technologies. Deputy Chairperson of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency Leyla Mammadova highlighted the Agency's activities, projects implemented jointly with international partners in the priority areas of agriculture and the successful results achieved.

FATP Manager Namig Mammadov informed about the economic strengthening of women in rural areas, and the projects implemented under the Program.

Chairwoman of the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Sakina Babayeva highlighted the activities of the organization she represents, the measures taken by the state in this area and the projects they benefit from.

Chairwoman of the Azerbaijan Rural Women's Association Gulbaniz Ganbarova said that despite the limited opportunities for women living in remote villages and settlements, they benefited from several projects to increase their knowledge and skills in agriculture, including employment.

The five-day study visit will also feature field visits in Bursa and training at Bahçeşehir University in Istanbul.

News.Az