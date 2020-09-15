Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternity ‘indestructible’ – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternity is indestructible, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.

The diplomat made the remarks at a ceremony held Tuesday to commemorate the Turkish soldiers who fight for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation 102 years ago.

According to the ambassador, Baku’s liberation put an end the insidious games that were planned against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Our martyrs proved that the Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternity is indestructible,” he said.

“We owe our independence to the liberation of Baku by the Islamic Army of the Caucasus. We live in two independent countries thanks to their heroism. Today, we are ready to go forward under the motto “one people, two states”,” the diplomat added.

News.Az