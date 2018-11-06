Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia discuss cyber-security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the action plan between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, a working meeting was held in Baku to exchange experience in the field of cyber-security, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Nov. 6.

During the event, the parties discussed local military conflicts occurring in the world, the threat of terror and the growing number of cyber attacks on information systems, as well as the importance of organizing a system of joint activities in the field of global cyber-security.

News.Az

