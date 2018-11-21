Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Army General Yaş

During the meeting, the sides discussed the military-political situation in the region and problems of regional security, and exchanged views on the prospects for trilateral military cooperation.

The sides noted the negative impact of international terrorism and aggressive separatism on peace, stability, and development in the region and stressed the importance of joint actions to confront threats directed against the security of states.

The delegations have considered the prospects for military cooperation, conducting of trilateral military exercises and many other areas of joint activity.

In the end, a joint protocol of the meeting was signed, and a briefing was organized for the media representatives.

News.Az

