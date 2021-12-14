Baku hosts 6th Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th edition of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey business forum has kicked off in Baku.

Addressing the forum, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said that these kind of events help to strengthen relations between the two countries, as well as create favorable conditions for mutual investment and other issues.

“A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding have been signed with several Turkish companies this year. Turkey is one of Azerbaijan’s key trade partners. The presence of Turkish entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan will give a significant impetus to the development of commercial ties between the two countries. The trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia is also growing,” the minister mentioned.

The business forum will feature discussions on further expansion of economic cooperation among the countries involved, as well as investment, regional economic projects and other issues.

As part of the forum, the participants will also visit the Alat Free Economic Zone and Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

