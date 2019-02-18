Azerbaijan, Turkey hail their friendship as indestructible

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey have hailed an indestructible bond of their friendship as chairman of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov met with members of the friendship group with Azerbaijan at the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

Asadov pointed to a high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkey, saying this also contributes to economic relations. “Joint globally-important projects such as TANAP, TAP and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway deepen our cooperation even further.”

The parliament chair stressed an increase in the bilateral trade, saying it grew from 2.6 billion US dollars in 2017 to 3.4 billion US dollars in 2018. Asadov also revealed plans to increase mutual investment.

Head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan at the Turkish Grand National Assembly Samil Ayrim hailed Turkey-Azerbaijan relationship as excellent.

He said Turkey regards Azerbaijan`s achievements as its own achievements and problems as its own problems. “Like every Azerbaijani, citizens of Turkey are also concerned about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Ayrim said a series of events will be held in Turkey to commemorate the anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

He said official Ankara fully supports Azerbaijan`s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute.

