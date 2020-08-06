Azerbaijan, Turkey hold another stage of joint military drills (VIDEO)
- 06 Aug 2020 13:19
- 22 Aug 2025 01:36
- 150933
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-turkey-hold-another-stage-of-joint-military-drills-video Copied
Another stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation was conducted.
According to the exercise scenario, the units performed various combat elements and other combat-training missions using armored vehicles and helicopters, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.