Azerbaijan, Turkey hold another stage of joint military drills (VIDEO)

Another stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical Exercises held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation was conducted.

According to the exercise scenario, the units performed various combat elements and other combat-training missions using armored vehicles and helicopters, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.


