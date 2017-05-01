Azerbaijan, Turkey holds joint military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey started live-fire joint tactical exercises on May 1.

The exercises are being conducted in Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, APA reports.



The main aim of the exercises that will last till May 5 is to improve coordination through the exchange of experience between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to achieve the interoperability of the military units of the two countries through joint headquarters planning, improving the readiness and capabilities of the units to conduct operations.



The joint drills will involve armored vehicles, artillery systems and mortars, military and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units equipped with modern defensive systems to protect groupings from the air.



During the preparatory period, a number of cultural events for the Turkish military personnel are due to take place.

News.Az

