Azerbaijan, Turkey ink MoU on joint activity, cooperation on work with NGOs

The Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under the Auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Interior Ministry of the Republic of Turkey has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint activity and cooperation on work with NGOs, AZERTAC reports.

Following the signing ceremony of the memorandum in Ankara on November 12, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, MP Azay Guliyev held a meeting with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, General Director of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s Directorate for NGOs Erkan Kilic, Head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities Abdullah Eren and Director-General of the General Directorate of Foundations Adnan Ertem.

Hailing the historic importance of the signed memorandum of understanding, the Turkish interior minister said the two countries are ready to enjoy fruitful cooperation on work with NGOs.

Azay Guliyev, in his turn, said the Azerbaijani state provides support to the development of civil society in the country, and spoke about the prospects for cooperation with the Turkish side in this field.

The sides noted that joint cooperation on the activities of NGOs is an important field in the development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The sides also agreed to hold a joint forum of Azerbaijani and Turkish NGOs and establish a joint working group of experts from the two countries.

