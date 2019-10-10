Azerbaijan, Turkey ink protocol on cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protocol on cooperation between the Turkish Institute of Standards, the Institute for Scientific Research on Economic Reforms (ISRER) under Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park was signed in Baku on Oct. 10, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the conference "Application of Standards: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey", Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, the protocol will have a positive impact on the further development of relations in this area, as well as on the implementation of international standards by enterprises.

News.Az

