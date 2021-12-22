Azerbaijan, Turkey ink several documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A protocol was signed between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez following the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum, News.Az reports.

The energy ministers of the two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of natural gas.

Moreover, an agreement on cooperation in the mining industry was signed between Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Fatih Donmez.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of mining was signed between Chairman of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Samir Gurbanov, Head of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov, and Director General of the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Yasin Erdogan.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of earth sciences was signed between the head of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ali Aliyev and Yasin Erdogan.

A protocol on cooperation was also signed between President of Azerenergy OJSC Baba Rzayev and Director General of Turkiye Elektrik Iletim AS (TEIAS) Orhan Kaldirim.

News.Az