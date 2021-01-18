Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military drills of ‘great importance’ in terms of regional security – expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military exercises are very important in terms of regional security, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian expert on international security, told News.Az.

“Such drills are also of great importance as they are aimed at further increasing the level of interaction between the armies of the two fraternal countries. Moreover, in the constantly changing world conjuncture, I have no doubts that such exercises will be regular because this is the only way to achieve an instant response to a hostile attack,” he added.

The expert stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan have repeatedly demonstrated to the world the spirit of cooperation and unity in this matter.

News.Az