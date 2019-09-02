Azerbaijan, Turkey launch joint flight-tactical exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

TurAz Qartalı-2019 Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises have kicked off with the participation of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the Ann

The exercises involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircrafts MiG-29, F-16, Su-25 and “Kasa” P-235, and helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of Air Force of Azerbaijan, and Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes will be fulfilled alongside other tasks.

The exercises will last until September 16.

News.Az

News.Az