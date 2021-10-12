Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Turkey MoU on joint exercises of special forces approved

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Turkey MoU on joint exercises of special forces approved

President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed a law approving the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint exercises of the Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Army and the Turkish Armed Forces, News.Az reports. 

The document was signed on July 2, 2021, in Baku.

The memorandum envisages the regulation of the arrival/departure of Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces into the country during the exercises and other issues.

The document is valid for one year. It will be extended for another year unless one of the parties notifies the other in writing through diplomatic channels at least 90 days before the expiration of the memorandum.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      