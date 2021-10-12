Azerbaijan-Turkey MoU on joint exercises of special forces approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed a law approving the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint exercises of the Special Forces of the Azerbaijani Army and the Turkish Armed Forces, News.Az reports.

The document was signed on July 2, 2021, in Baku.

The memorandum envisages the regulation of the arrival/departure of Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces into the country during the exercises and other issues.

The document is valid for one year. It will be extended for another year unless one of the parties notifies the other in writing through diplomatic channels at least 90 days before the expiration of the memorandum.

News.Az