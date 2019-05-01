Azerbaijan, Turkey mull prospects for development of military co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesady met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar as part of the visit to Istanbul.

The ministers discussed prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as the role of the Azerbaijan Army and the Armed Forces of Turkey in ensuring stability in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, conducting joint military exercises and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

