Azerbaijan-Turkey relations have reached the highest level of alliance: MFA

Over the past 30 years, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached the highest level of alliance, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on Friday, News.Az reports.

"Today is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey. Over these thirty years, the ties between the fraternal countries have reached the highest level of an alliance. We are one nation, two states," the ministry wrote.

News.Az