Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia have great potential for trilateral co-op

Mesut Hakki Casin made the remarks at the international conference “Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey: Political Dialogue, Economy, Security” that began in Baku Oct. 8, being held at the Trend News Agency platform.

The member of the council noted that Baku, Ankara and Moscow successfully interact in key sectors of the economy and in the energy sector.

“Our countries are implementing joint projects, and the leaders of these three countries themselves are guaranteeing the security of the projects,” Mesut Hakki Casin said. “I believe that the implementation of large-scale energy projects is gaining importance, and this creates the preconditions for the three important countries to form an energy map of Europe.”

The member of the council noted that the trilateral format of cooperation has great prospects for close interaction in the economic, political and energy fields.

