Azerbaijan, Turkey seek to expand postal cooperation

Director General of Azerpost LLC with Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Afgan Jalilov and head of the Turkish State Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) Hakan Gulten have held an online meeting to discuss the ways of expanding the bilateral cooperation in postal area.

They hailed interoperability between Azerpost and PTT as successful despite restrictions cased by the coronavirus pandemic.

They also stressed the importance of the mutual exchange of international postal items and money transfer system.

News.Az