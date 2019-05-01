Azerbaijan, Turkey start joint live-fire tactical exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2019” Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical live-fire exercises started in Azerbaijan on May 1.

The exercises are held in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The main objective of the exercises is to achieve the coordination of interoperability between the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey, by preparing joint headquarters plans, increasing the level of combat readiness of military personnel and developing their skills in conducting joint operations, as well as maintaining a high level of mutual relations and mutual understanding of the servicemen of the two countries.

The joint exercises involve troops, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as Air Defense units and Anti-Aircraft Missile units of the armies of the two countries.

The exercises will last until May 3.

News.Az

