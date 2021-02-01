Azerbaijan, Turkey to boost relations in media sphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey was approved.

On Feb. 1, at the first meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the issue of approving a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the media sphere between Azerbaijan and Turkey was discussed.

The MPs noted the importance of the memorandum, stressing that the approval of the document will make a great contribution to the expansion of relations in the field of media between the two brotherly countries.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az