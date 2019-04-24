Azerbaijan, Turkey to create JV for production of railway cars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Azerbaijan will create a joint venture for the production of railway cars as part of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project, said Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that JV will be set up in Azerbaijan. The minister added that the area for construction of the joint venture's premises was already inspected.

Earlier, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are considering joint production of railway cars. In his words, the joint production is planned to be organized in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city.

"The width of the railway track in Azerbaijan is 1,520 mm, which is provided for Russian cars, while the European standard is 1,435 mm. Our trains have large dimensions that do not allow them to pass through tunnels. To address this issue, we conduct negotiations with Turkish experts on production of hybrid trains, which can be used them in Azerbaijan, Turkey and elsewhere in Europe," Gurbanov said.

News.Az

News.Az