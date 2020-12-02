Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish first Hi-Tech Park in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Innovation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has signed a memorandum on joint activities with the Turkish Technopark GOSB (Gebze Organized Industrial Zone), a source in the agency told Trend on Dec.2.

According to the agency, joint seminars, trainings, and conferences will be regularly organized, and most importantly, a joint High-Tech Park will be established in Karabakh. It’s planned to conduct advanced ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ researches, as well as the production of high-tech devices in the park. A special platform will be created for the communication of young people and ICT specialists with each other, exchange of experience, and implementation of new ideas.

"In order to increase the level of technical knowledge and training of young specialists in Azerbaijan, it is planned to regularly implement acceleration programs, technology transfer programs, exchange of knowledge and experience," the agency said.

‘GOSB’ is located in the Marmara region, one of the largest industrial regions of Turkey, and supports about 130 technology companies.

News.Az