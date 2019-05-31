Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold ‘Indestructible Brotherhood – 2019’ exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The live-fire tactical exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2019" will be held in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the basis o

The state flag exchange ceremony of the two fraternal countries was held within preparation for the exercises.

The platoon of Separate Combined Arms Army headed from Nakhchivan city in the direction of the Umud bridge across the Araz River at the Sadarak checkpoint to participate in the ceremony.

At the same time, the Turkish platoon headed from Kars city to the designated place.

The flag exchange ceremony was held on the Umud bridge after the performance of the national anthems of the two fraternal countries.

News.Az

News.Az