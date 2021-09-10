Azerbaijani, Turkish military aircraft carry out operational flights (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, Azerbaijani and Turkish military combat aircraft carried out operational flights, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The exercises study the possibilities of interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries on joint operations and coordination of communications between fighter jets with different characteristics.

In addition, the destruction of air defense systems and strategic military targets of the imaginary enemy by airstrikes, as well as close-range air combat and other tasks are being successfully carried out.

The exercises will last until September 17.

News.Az