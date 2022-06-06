Azerbaijan-Turkiye allied relations serve peace in region: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Allied and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye serve peace, prosperity and economic development in the region, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at an event held in Ankara to mark the 30th anniversary of the Presidential Library of Turkiye, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

FM Bayramov stressed that the implementation of major regional projects and the development of economic-trade relations allowed Azerbaijan and Turkiye to become centers of enegy and logistics.

“Azerbaijan rejoices at every success of Turkiye, its transformation into a leading state,” he added.

News.Az