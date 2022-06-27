Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Kazakhstan sign Baku Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Baku Declaration was signed at the first meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in charge of transport of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Kazakhstan in Baku on Monday, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told journalists, a News.Az correspondent reports.

The spokesperson said that the document covers the transport and communications sectors.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Turkiye by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu, and Kazakhstan by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev.

