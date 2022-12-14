Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan are closely bound to each other by shared moral values – President Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan are closely bound to each other by shared moral values – President Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan are closely bound to each other by shared moral values ethnic, religious and cultural roots and shared moral values, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We are rightfully proud of the rich historical and cultural heritage of our nations and their great contributions to human civilization,” President Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with his Turkish and Turkmen counterparts in the city of Turkmenbashi.

The head of state noted that the political relations of Azerbaijan with both Turkiye and Turkmenistan are at a high level. “The Shusha Declaration signed with Turkiye last year elevated our relations to the level of strategic alliance. In 2017 the Declaration on Strategic Partnership was signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan,” he said.

President Aliyev added that the three countries provide mutual support and cooperate with each other within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Organization of Turkic States, OSCE and other institutions.

